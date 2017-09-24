M.D. council approves power line salvages

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
During their meeting on Sept. 13, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved a series of power line salvages.

One is for Claude Lacourse’s land located at SW 4-77-21-W5M.

The second is on Derrick Dechief’s land located on NE 11-76-21-W5M, located northwest of Guy.

The third is for Long Run Exploration on LSD 11-5-76-22-W5M, just east of Highway 744.

The final power line salvage is for Marcel Simard’s land, located on NW 34-79-22-W5M, southwest of Jean Cote.

FABuLAS letter

of support

Council approved a letter of support for the Falher and Area Beautification and Leisure Activities Society.

The letter is for their application to Alberta Blue Cross, for their Healthy Communities Grant Program.

