M.D. council approves 2017 tax sales

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
@SmokyRiverExprs
During their meeting on Aug. 9, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved a 2017 tax sale.
Two residential properties and one commercial property are set to be sold and the sale is set for 2 p.m. on Nov. 24.
Power line salvage and extension approvals
Council approved a power line salvage for NW 9-74-22-W5M, in the Whitemud area.
Council also approved two power line extensions.
The first is for ATCO Electric, for SW 1-76-21-W5M, in the Hamlet of Guy on 50th Avenue, as well as another in the same community.
M.D. to apply for FCM grant
Council approved a motion for the M.D to apply for the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Asset Management Program, for funding up to $50,000.
Girouxville Enhancement Committee gets letter of support
Council approved the Girouxville Enhancement Committee’s request for a letter of support
The committee is seeking money to improve the community’s outdoor rink.