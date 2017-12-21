M.D. council accepts water rate increase for 2018



During their meeting on Dec. 12, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 passed a motion to accept the 40-cent increase issued by the Smoky River Water Commission.



Effective January 1, 2018, the price of water for M.D. residents will increase from $4.75 to $5.15 per cubic metre. Truck fills of treated water will increase from $5.25 to $5.65 per cubic metre, while raw water truck fills will increase from $2.75 to $3 per cubic metre.

Funding requests approved



Council passed a motion to provide Smoky River Family and Community Support Services with a letter of support, as well as funding in the amount of $19.772.50 for 2018.



Council also approved motions for the following: $2 per capita to Peace River Victim Services; $6.37 per capita for the Peace Library System; and $6,069 each to the Falher Municipal Library and the McLennan Public Library, for 2018.

Fuel tender approval



Council approved the Girouxville Co-op tender to meet the M.D.’s fuel requirements in 2018.

2018 equipment purchases



Council approved a proposal to submit a bid to the Whitecourt Regional Authority for a Bowmag 572 trash compactor.



Council approved the purchase of two half-ton trucks and a one-ton truck from Big Lakes Dodge in High Prairie, in the amount of $81,050.



Council approved the purchase of grader blades and tips from Valley Blades of Edmonton in the amount of $108,852.



Council also approved the purchase of culverts from Canada Culverts in Grande Prairie, in the amount of $83,378, as well as the purchase of three new Caterpillar 160 MAWD motor graders from Finning in Peace River.



The M.D. will sign a two-year agreement with Bad Apple Construction, to complete approach culvers, centre line culverts and miscellaneous ditching.

Fire Chief’s report



Fire Chief Marcel Maure gave his report council and said Smoky River Emergency Services had an average month in November, with 16 calls for service:



. Four medical.

. Four motor vehicle collisions.

. Six false alarms.

. Two fires.



As of the end of November, the fire department responded to 164 calls for the year, with 40 per cent being medical, 14 per cent fires, 12 per cent provincial highway MVCs and the rest are other issues.



The fire chief made a presentation to preschoolers at Ecole Heritage on Nov. 2 about fire safety.



He attended incident management training in Grande Prairie as well, and provided training for municipal elected officials in partnership with the Alberta Emergency Management Agency.



Other training for the fire department included medical, vehicle extrication, self contained breathing apparatus, hands-on equipment and hall duties.

Ag fieldman’s report



Normand Boulet, the ag fieldman, gave his report as well.



The M.D. has sent out new agreements and policies to livestock producers for the VSI program. The M.D. has set a $2,500 cap per producer, per year, for coverage.



Grant and D.J. Hicks Honey Farm has been presented with the Farm Family Award. They received it at Northlands in Edmonton on Nov. 10 and the M.D. council nominated them.



Also, SARDA and several Peace Region municipalities are hosting clubroot seminars and one will be held at Triangle Hall, from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 24, 2018.