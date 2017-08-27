M.D. continues working on infrastructure projects

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130 has replaced a culvert at Township Road 792 and Range Road 212.

Construction work continues Range Roads 205 and 211, which should be completed by the end of August, and the M.D.’s gravel program is half finished.

Kevin Cymbaluk, the director of operations for the M.D., discussed these items as part of his report to council on Aug. 9.

Cymbaluk also noted that culvert repairs and replacement requests are being made, so the M.D. policy is being reviewed due to so many of them.

He also noted that tarmac repairs are required the airport south of Donnelly.

He estimates that the work will cost be $5,000 and $20,000, depending on what’s done.