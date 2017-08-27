M.D. conducting its summer mowing program

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Despite some stops due to excess moisture and breakdowns, the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 is continuing the summer mowing program.

Normand Boulet, the ag fieldman for the M.D., discussed this as part of his report to council on Aug. 9.

He also noted that the weed and pest inspectors are following up with landowners about weed infestations. As well, Fusarium inspections start this month on a minimum of 25 wheat fields and all the corn fields in the M.D.

Club Root and Black Leg inspections will be conducted on canola fields, once swathing starts. Also, Alberta Agriculture is conducting grasshopper surveys for their agriculture forecast map for 2018.

Changes to the VSI program

There are changes coming to the Veterinary Services Inc. program.

They will be effective Jan. 1, 2018. Please see Normand Boulet’s article about the forthcoming changes in the Aug. 16 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, the next M.D. council next meeting will be at 10 a.m. on Sept. 13.