M.D. awaits decision for disaster recovery compensation

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 continues to wait for a decision from the Alberta Government regarding its claim for compensation under a disaster recovery program.



Kevin Cymbaluk, the Director of Operations for the M.D., discussed this issue with council during their meeting on July 6. The public works department has documented 669 sites for repair. (Note: More flooding occurred in the Smoky River region following heavy rain on July 20. See the story on Page 10 of this week’s Smoky River Express.)



In other news, the National Disaster Mitigation Program has commenced, to assess the M.D.’s major management projects.



The M.D. has received federal funding for ditches, erosion control structures, bridges and culverts.



Also, the lift station projects for Guy and Jean Cote were set to start on July 30.



In addition, a draft report for the 93-year-old High Prairie bridge should be ready in the next month.



The M.D. has completed 90 of 250 miles of gravelling and the work should be finished by the end of October.



Finally, repairs to the asphalt for the tarmac at the airport near Donnelly were finished a couple of weeks ago.