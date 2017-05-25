Looking for hosts for Open Farm Days

Spotlight Staff

Farmers and ranchers are invited to share stories, educate and expand their markets as hosts for the fifth annual Alberta Open Farm Days, Aug. 19-20.

Producers and agri-tourism operators can sign up by May 31 using the online registration form available at the Alberta Open Farm Days website, states a news release from the provincial government dated May 4.

“Open Farm Days continues to grow each year, highlighting some of our most innovative producers and agri-businesses,” says Agriculture and Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier, MLA for Whitecourt – Ste. Anne.

“It offers Albertans and tourists a firsthand look at where and how our food is produced and offers our agriculture sector an opportunity to promote the significant contribution it makes to our province.”

New for 2017, farm-to-table culinary events and open houses will now be held throughout the entire weekend.

That added flexibility provides more opportunities to showcase and experience Alberta agriculture and country hospitality at its finest.

No farms and/or ranches in the Slave Lake, High Prairie and Falher areas have participated in the event the past few years.

“The popularity of Open Farm Days demonstrates the appetite Albertans have for culinary tourism, learning more about rural life and discovering the hidden gems our province has to offer,” Culture and Tourism Minister Ricardo Miranda says.

Open Farm Days follows a record-breaking 2016 event that included 92 host farms and 26 culinary events, more than 17,800 visits and $134,280 in on-farm sales.

Alberta Open Farm Days is a partnership of Alberta Culture and Tourism, Alberta Agriculture and Forestry, the Alberta Association of Agricultural Societies, Agriculture for Life and Travel Alberta.

For more information, visit online at gov.ab.ca.