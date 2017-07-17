Three retired long-time McLennan Hospital staff members finally get together for group photograph

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

In the year, the staff at McLennan Hospital has thanked three colleagues for their long service and offered them best wishes upon their retirement.

Of course, being free to live the good life, it took time to get Gina Daly, Patricia Bacon and Michele Dubrule together at the same time for a group photograph, which happened just recently on Patricia’s return from Mexico.

Having graduated from Alberta Vocational College in Edmonton, in 1978, Gina Daly began her career as RNA, now called licensed practical Nurse, (LPN) in McLennan in November the same year. She began on the paediatric unit, then moved to surgical/obstetrics and eventually to the medical unit.

Daly retired on December 2015 but continued as a casual employee until December 2016.

Patricia Bacon graduated from Cégep de sept-îles in Sept-iles, Quebec in 1981 and began her career as a Registered Nurse at the McLennan Hospital in April 1982. Throughout her career, Bacon worked on several units including paediatrics, surgical/obstetrics, outpatients/emergency, diabetic/cardiac educator, homecare and area manager of seniors health. Patricia retired in June 2016 and is now working casual as an educator in homecare.

Also a graduated from Cegep de Sept-iles, Michele Dubrule began working at McLennan Hospital in May 1982, a few weeks following Patricia Bacon.

Dubrule began her career working at the paediatric unit, then moving to the medical unit, outpatients/emergency/operating room and worked in homecare upon her retirement in 2016.

Dubrule and Bacon laugh over the fact that they were only going to spend one year working in McLennan, but apparently, after drinking the water they felt compelled to remain in the area.

The staff at McLennan Hospital once again says, “Thanks you ladies for 35 years each, or collectively for the 105 years of great care you have given to the residents of our area.”