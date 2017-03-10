Log Cabin seminars for the SARDA Trade Show -– March 18

Express Staff

Here are the seminars that will be held for the SARDA Trade Show, at the Log Cabin on March 18:

. 9 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. What’s Possible? Imagine the potential you can unleash in your crop. Speaker: Barry Little /ATP Nutrition.

. 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Farmers Taking Control of their Fertilizer Needs. Speaker: Terry Drabiuk, Project Lead / VP Business Development, Farmers of North America.

. 2-3 p.m. Bio-Cycle’s Simple Sulphur Solution. Speakers: Neil Wiens, Matt Gosling and Andrew Clements.

For more information about the SARDA Trade Show next week, visit their website at www.sarda.ca. Or call Roch Bremont at (780) 837-2900.