Local schools partner with public libraries to support students and their families

Georges P. Vanier and Ecole Routhier Staff

Principal Pamela Heckbert and her staff are committed to providing an excellent start to learning, to help ensure Success for Every Student. To help meet these goals, they have renewed G.P. Vanier’s partnership with the Falher and McLennan public libraries for another year.



The schools have partnered with both local public libraries to promote the services they offer to their students. This initiative also helps support family literacy in our region, since these library cards allow the students to share this benefit with their immediate family.



Last year, this partnership was expanded to include the students of École Routhier.



Principal Diane Benoit and her staff have been very supportive of this program, which provides their students and their families with access to more French and English resources, including TumbleBooks, and language-learning e-Resources including Mango and Transparent Languages.



Principals Heckbert and Benoit have jointly decided to continue to offer this benefit to the families of Routhier students, as a vital year-round reading and information resource.



For more information, please speak to the school librarians, or contact the McLennan Municipal Library (780) 324-3767 or the Falher Library / Bibliothèque Dentinger (780) 837-2776 directly.



We Wish All Vanier and Routhier Families Happy Reading, and a Very Merry Christmas!