Local Drive Away Hunger campaign

Submitted by

Farm Credit Canada

Drive Away Hunger began in 2004 when one of our employees – Dale Snider – drove an open-cab tractor through parts of Ontario during an eight-day tour. Camping along the way, he provided almost 60,000 meals through the food he collected along the way.



Today, FCC Drive Away Hunger is a national campaign with tractor tours held across Canada in October to mark World Food Day (October 16).



It helps raise awareness of issues related to food and motivates the public to help address hunger, malnutrition and poverty.



Beginning on October 9, FCC Drive Away Hunger tractor tours will take place in five provinces to contribute to our goal of raising the equivalent of five million meals.



This is the 14th year of FCC Drive Away Hunger.



In addition, we collect food in our 100 offices across the country and some of our partners do the same. Donations from our customers, schools and partners throughout Canada have grown significantly since the program’s inception.



This year, FCC will also be contributing a total of $100,000 in support of school food programs.



One hundred schools – selected by FCC offices across Canada – will receive $1,000 each to support their food program.



Since agriculture is the only sector we serve, FCC is in a unique position to bring together the agriculture community to share the food it produces with those who need it most.



PRIMARY KEY MESSAGE



FCC Drive Away Hunger demonstrates our commitment to the industry and brings the agriculture community together to share the food it produces with those nstrates our higher purpose of serving the industry that feeds the world.