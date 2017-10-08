Carmelle Lizee Returns as Ward 1 High Prairie trustee

HFCRD

News release

The Holy Family Catholic Regional Division (HFCRD) is pleased to announce that the Ward 1 High Prairie seat at the board table has been filled by incumbent Trustee Carmelle Lizee.

Although Trustee Lizee had intended not to serve again as a trustee, she said she could not leave the seat vacant.

“My heart is in that school. I worked there for 33 years and became a trustee immediately after I retired. My children and grandchildren have been educated there,” said Trustee Lizee.

“But this term will definitely be my last.”

We look forward to seeing her around the board table once again.

Nominations for the Ward 1 High Prairie seat are now closed.