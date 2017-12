Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

Many people converged at the Gazebo in Falher in the evening of Dec. 21.

A live Nativity Scene was held there, which was organized by The Co-operators.

Tony Smit was the narrator and the Northern Lights Choir sang for the event.

Look for a story about this event in the Jan. 3, 2018 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, look for a series of videos of the event on the Express’ Facebook page.