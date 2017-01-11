Little Smoky Ski Area getting up to speed for 2017

Tom Henihan

Spotlight

Little Smoky Ski Area began its 2017 season with three runs open, plus the bunny hill. The tube park opened with two lanes on January 1, and by January 14, three lanes will be operating with up to five to open shortly after.

The Ski Area is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm through the season and during the week when there are group bookings at which time it is also open to the public.

Most group bookings are from Wednesday to Friday as Little Smoky usually closes on Mondays and Tuesday except for Family Day, which falls on a Monday. The most reliable way of checking the schedule is to visit

Little Smoky Ski Area’s website is updated daily and if there are bookings during the week a green sign on the events calendar indicates it is open to the public on those days.

A substantial part of Little Smoky’s operation caters to school groups, Grades 3 to 12 from such places as Slave Lake, Fox Creek, La Crete and local schools in Falher, Donnelly and Valleyview.

Due to the contributions of the MDs of Smoky River, Greenview and Big Lakes County the ski area can keep the school group rates low.

With a newer rental shack that accommodates getting large groups fitted-up, now when a school group arrives for a skiing day they can get on the hill quickly, which compensates for the often-lengthy bus ride.

The Little Smoky Ski Area also operates the Hilltop that has an extensive menu, which includes burger and fries, poutine, soup and sandwiches, wraps, fresh salad and wings. There is also a different special served each Sunday and new feature this year is the taco in a bag wrap.

The Hilltop Cafe serves beer and a wide variety of non-alcoholic beverages.

Situated on the banks of the Little Smoky River off Highway 49, Little Smoky Ski Area is accessible by turning west on TWP 744 and north on range road, RGE 214. Little Smoky is approximately 35 minutes north of Valleyview and 40 minutes west of High Prairie.