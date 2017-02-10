Li’l Deb’s Tea House & Holistic Health Now open in Donnelly

Faye Turcotte

Express Staff

Debbie Pigeon’s grand opening will be on Monday, Febuary 13. So for all you last minute Valentine’s Day shoppers who need a gift, come check out the home decor, herbs, essential oils and vitamins. Maybe you just need a hot drink and a place to rest Deb’s Tea House has coffee, teas and hot chocolate and why not have a muffin or a cookie. There are also hand made products from our local people. And in the future, Pigeon says she’s in the phase of opening up Holistic programs, as well as live blood analysis, infrared sauna, amethyst biomat and iridology t-zone vibration machine.

They are beneficial to your health and well being.

Anyone who wants to have group therapy or workshops or just have a class weather it be knitting to crafts call Debbie (780) 837-4476 for more information. There is also a room for rent upstairs in her shop. If you are looking for space to do Holistic healing, such as reiki, yoga or more.

Pigeon’s hours are Monday to Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the winter