Lift station replacements for Guy and Jean Cote in the works

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

During their meeting on Sept. 13, the council for the M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 approved a motion for a detailed design and construction engineering for the Hamlets of Guy and Jean Cote.

The cost will be $22,000 and the contract for the design and engineering will go to TeckERA of Spruce Grove.

The M.D. of Smoky River No. 130 submitted two grant applications in 2016 to address the rehabilitation or replacement of these facilities. The total cost for these lift stations is estimated at $312,000 and it will be split 50-50 between the M.D. and the Alberta Municipal Water and Waste Partnership, if the projects go ahead.

Kevin Cymbaluk, the director of operations, discussed the old High Prairie Road Bridge southeast of Guy. Cymbaluk proposed a partnership with Big Lakes County, the M.D. of Greenview and Alberta Transportation (Peace River) to discuss a four-way cost sharing of an assessment about the bridge, by Opus Engineering. Council passed a motion for him to contact all the parties.

Also during the council meeting, Cymbaluk and Fire Chief Marcel Maure discussed the status of the new fire hall, located to the west of Rocky Mountain Equipment. They noted that some deficiencies are being resolved, including interior patching and paint on utility lines.

Maure is using a SMART Hub in the building, but it’s not providing full signal strength at present.

Also, the chain link fence is complete, but adjustments are required.

The new fire hall also needs new tables and chairs, and council passed a motion to provide $10,500 for the purchase.