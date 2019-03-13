McLennan Library donates to local food bank through “food for fines,” initiative



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Diane Servant of FCSS dropped by McLennan Municipal Library on March 5 to pick up the donations collected through the library’s “Food for Fines” program.



The McLennan Library’s food for fines takes place at least once annually, usually through the month of February.



AS the name of the program suggests, library patrons can donate food to the food bank in lieu of paying fines accrued by failing to return library materials by the due date.



People who wish to donate to the food bank at any time, can drop their donations off at the FCSS office in Falher or at donation boxes at the IGA and the Co-op in Falher and at Bigway Foods in McLennan.



While the local food bank in the Falher/ McLennan area is administered from High Prairie, all donations made in this region are distributed to families here and the same applies to cash donations, as FCSS has an bank account specifically for food bank donations.



“When someone applies to the food bank it comes from the local food storage here but if we get low, then High Prairie steps in and brings us food,” says FCSS Director, Crystal Marschner. “To access the food bank you just need to come into our office and fill out an application. We walk people through the process and then send their information to High Prairie.”



IDs for all family members are required when applying as the food given out is proportionate to the size of the family looking for assistance.



Because the local food bank it a small operation that exists for people in dire need, people can only access the service twice over a six-month period.