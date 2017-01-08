Letter – Commentator’s ‘birthday present’ is laughable

To the Editor:

After reading Mac Olsen’s column, “The best birthday present ever,” in the December 14, 2016 issue of the paper, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry. He claims that climate change is a left wing conspiracy, suggesting I assume that it isn’t real.

NASA, NOAA, the ESA, Environment Canada, the U.S. Department of Defense and every major university on the planet would beg to differ, but they must lack the credibility of whatever Facebook group Mr. Olsen gets his news from.

I find it ironic that Mr. Olsen feels government can’t tell him what vehicle to drive or what to do but thinks it is perfectly okay to tell people that they can’t use marijuana legally.

Just say no is his advice. Gosh, that and prohibition have been so successful. By all means, let’s just keep it illegal so we can continue to enrich the black market and waste police resources.

Mr. Olsen was elated when Donald Trump was elected. Really? The man who preaches racism, division, ignorance, hatred, and violence elates him?

The man who takes petty vindictiveness and bold-faced lying to new levels thrills him? Has Mr. Olsen seen the people Trump surrounds himself with? Has he seen Trump’s cabinet choices?

Trump may well be the greatest president ever for the 1%, but probably not so much for everyone else. Finally, Mr. Olsen states that Trump’s inauguration will be the best 50th birthday present ever. I’m long past that age, but if my best present for such a milestone had been the swearing in of a leader of a foreign nation, I would have seriously wondered how much my friends really liked me.

Glenn Allan

Slave Lake, AB