Letter – An apology is in order

To the Editor:
It has been brought to my attention (and rightfully so) that I am remiss in my previous letter to the editor.
To present diametrically opposed views freely to another person’s opinions and assertions is quite acceptable in a democracy.
But to question and/or demean another person’s integrity and sincerity is unethical, inappropriate and improper etiquette and decorum.
In this respect, I was wrong and I am sorry. Accordingly, with all due respect, I offer Steve Moore my most humble and sincere apology.
Doug Ford,
Donnelly, Alberta