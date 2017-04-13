Letter – An apology is in order

To the Editor:

It has been brought to my attention (and rightfully so) that I am remiss in my previous letter to the editor.

To present diametrically opposed views freely to another person’s opinions and assertions is quite acceptable in a democracy.

But to question and/or demean another person’s integrity and sincerity is unethical, inappropriate and improper etiquette and decorum.

In this respect, I was wrong and I am sorry. Accordingly, with all due respect, I offer Steve Moore my most humble and sincere apology.

Doug Ford,

Donnelly, Alberta