Let the Summer Youth Programs begin!

WEEK #1 – LET’S HARVEST

July 4-7 – McLennan

This first week has been graciously sponsored by Farm Credit Corporation (FCC), which means that Week 1 is FREE for families!!! This week also will include all snacks and lunches!!! What a great way to kick off the 2017 season!

The 2017 season begins with the first of seven weeks of fun summer youth programming in the Smoky River Region in the Town of McLennan, July 4-7.

The Smoky River Transportation Program at no cost to you will supply any of the trips taking during the program weeks!

WEEK 1 – LET’S HARVEST – youth will decorate their own planter/pot and plant seeds, construct a bean and grain art mosaic, complete science experiments pertaining to the theme, swimming at the Falher Pool, tour of the Lavoie Dairy Farm, take in a “where does your food come from” presentation/make your own pizza for lunch! Imagine all of the great self-esteem activities that they are being involved in all the while having fun and meeting other youth from all over the region.

WEEK 2 – MESS FEST! – July 10-13 – drop off and pick up location is the Falher campground – the youth will have a great time making slime, silly putty in a mason jar, decorating cookies and playing pudding Pictionary.

Crafts will include spaghetti paining, paint filled eggs on canvas and shaving cream art. There will also be a science experiment pertaining to the theme as well as swimming at the Falher Pool and a trip to Winagami to round out this week. As always, the 4-day week will always be full of esteem building activities

This year our coordinator, Melanie Blanchette, is bilingual, which assists our youth who speak French as their first language an all-around experience. Kristin Tardif is our assistant and also speaks French and has experience with youth programs. A new addition to the team this year is an administrative assistant and this year is Alanna Blanchette and is bilingual.

The 2017 team is in place to ensure your youth have a positive experience in the summer programs.

Our four-day summer programs normally run Monday to Thursday, except for the week of July 4-7, which runs from Tuesday–Friday due to the long weekend. The four-day summer program cost is $50 per youth.

An addition to this year are our one day trips for youth ages 10–16, “Exciting Adventures,” August 1 to the Peace River pool and River Rafting ($20)!!! August 2 to Grande Prairie Trapped and Jump Yard ($20), then August 3 to EC Bar Ranch in High Prairie ($50)!! These fun-filled days will be full of esteem building activities; transportation is included in the fees.

Subsidy is available by contacting Georgia Iliou at srfcss@live.ca or calling (780) 837-2220.

Smoky River FCSS are looking forward to all youth aged between six and 12 and 10-16 to enjoy the Smoky River FCSS Summer Youth Program experience. Registration forms are available at all municipal offices as well as the Smoky River FCSS office located in the Town of Falher.

Register your youth early, as there are a limited number of spots available, first come first registered.

