Lest We Forget … November 11, 2018 · by Admin2015 · 0 Members of the High Prairie Royal Canadian Air Cadets Squadron No. 539 attended the Remembrance Day service in McLennan on November 11. Left-right are Captain Verna Ogg; Leading Air Cadet Danni Goodswimmer; Dave Champion, president of the Royal Canadian Legion in McLennan; and Flight Corporal Colby Zelman. Goodswimmer and Zelman were in McLennan on October 27 to conduct their poppy drive and the proceeds went to the Royal Canadian Legion there. In return, Champion provided a donation to Squadron No. 539. Below are a series of videos of the Remembrance Day service. Look for a story about the event in the November 21 edition of the Smoky River Express.