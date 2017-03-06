LAHF Troupe holds annual production, ‘Once Upon a Time’

Mac Olsen I

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Local Actors Having Fun Troupe held their annual performances at the Jean Cote Community Hall on February 25 and March 4.

Their productions feature dinner mystery theatre, and this year it was bringing fairy tale characters like Alice in Wonderland,

Little Red Riding Hood, Snow White and the Wizard of Oz together for a whodunnit about the murder of Pig Winkle.

Many guests dressed up for the productions, and there were prizes for best dressed male, best dressed female and best dressed couple.

Here are some photos of the cast and guests at the performance held on February 25. Look for two-page centre spreads of the production in the March 8 and 15 editions of the Smoky River Express.

Also, look for several videos of the production on our Facebook page.