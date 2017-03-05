LAHF Troupe gets ready to perform

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

In mid-February, the Local Actors Having Fun Troupe was putting the finishing touches on their annual drama production.

This year’s production is entitled ‘Once Upon a Time’ and features 18 characters. They include Snow White, Peter Pan, the Big Bad Wolf and Puff the Magic Dragon.

The format is dinner mystery theatre, with a three-course meal served.

The Jean Cote community hall has been elaborately decorated with the character themes. There will be prizes for best dressed.

Look for a story in the March 8 edition of the Smoky River Express.