PICs – Ladies night wine and cheese at the Mini Market in Falher

Tuesday December 5th the Mini Market In Falher was busy with people looking for gift ideas and shopping. Val Viens has the place looking sharp with MarVal Promotions in the mini martket for all your embroidery needs. There is Tupperware right down to fresh home made goodies. Stop by, say hi and check it out! You can call for a table at the Mini Market, or for more information call Val at 780- 837-8311 or her cell at 587-647-0134.