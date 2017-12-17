PICs – Ladies night wine and cheese at the Mini Market in Falher

Diane Benoit sells Magnolia and Vine. The jewelry and accessories are all customizeable to match what ever colour you are wearing. They would make the perfect Christmas gift or any special occasion. If you are interested or need more information, call 780-897-8406.
Tuesday December 5th the Mini Market In Falher was busy with people looking for gift ideas and shopping. Val Viens has the place looking sharp with MarVal Promotions in the mini martket for all your embroidery needs. There is Tupperware right down to fresh home made goodies. Stop by, say hi and check it out! You can call for a table at the Mini Market, or for more information call Val at 780- 837-8311 or her cell at 587-647-0134.
Pictured above is Lilian Boivien who sells Avon in Donnelly with a wide range of products from perfume to clothes, household items, makeup and so much more. There is the perfect gift when your buying Avon for a loved one. The holidays are just around the corner, so you might want to check out there softest sleepwear ever. Or a nice pair of slippers to keep you warm this winter. If you need to get a book to look and see the products, call Lillian at 780-228-1954.
Pictured above Cherie Schulz with Thirty One Bags and Totes. Whether it’s an everyday bag with must-have pockets, a backpack for school, work or adventure or a carry-all duffel bag for weekend getaways, laundry hampers, money clip for the man in your life or maybe just a gift for yourself with a purse or wallet. Cherie’s tote collection has the sizes and styles you need to fit your busy lifestyle. For more information or to see the different types of bags and totes or maybe a gift for someone special, give a call to Cherie at 780-618-7284.
Pictured above Gail Morin and Brittany Portelance with Seacret has been sharing the beautifying and therapeutic properties of the Dead Sea for over a decade. Combining the best of the sea and the best of science. Extracting the minerals, the mud, the nutrients and bottling that potency to deliver remarkable results for your skin and body. For more information, call 780-837-6808.
Arbonne. It’s not just what we put in our products that makes them superior. It’s what we choose to formulate without. We integrate the most beneficial botanical ingredients from nature with the principles of green chemistry — we craft products with integrity, expertise and innovation. And we do it responsibly, taking care of our earth at the same time. Carol has Botanically inspired skincare, makeup and plant powerd nutritional products. If you want a basket for Christmas or any time of the year, maybe just to try something new, call Carol Stenhouse at 780-837-6376.