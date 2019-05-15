Ladies Auxiliary hold annual “Springtime Strawberry Tea”

People purchasing tickets for numerous prizes and the fifty/fifty draw.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The Springtime Strawberry Tea fundraiser put on annually by the Nursing Home Ladies Auxiliary (NHLA) of Manoir du Lac was held from 2pm to 4pm on Sunday May 5.



There was an excellent turnout and all aspects of the event, admission, raffle, 50/50 and bake sale contributed to the event’s overall fundraising success.



The money raised through the NHLA contributes to the purchase of equipment to improve the quality of life for the Manoir residents and to provide funds for gifts to give residents on special occasions such as Christmas, birthdays, Valentine’s Day and Easter.



NHLA also provides the Manoir du Lac recreation coordinator with funds to ensure she has resources to cover incidentals over the summer.



However, the NHLA has clear objectives for the funds raised at this year’s Springtime Tea and Bake Sale.



“The residents need a blanket warming cabinet, because some of them can’t use electric blankets,” says event organizer Pat Penner. “And we are also planning to buy an ice making dispenser.”



Family members of Manoir du Lac residents, members of the NHLA and Manoir du Lac staff provide items for the Spring Strawberry Tea bake sale. “I just want to thank all the people for coming out on a day that wasn’t so nice,” says organizer Pat Penner. “We appreciate people coming from Girouxville, Falher, Donnelly and McLennan and across the region and those who did the baking; that was phenomenal. We got so many compliments on it that it needs to be said.” The NHLA would like to encourage women in the community to join the Ladies Auxiliary. The organization meets for a couple of hours in the afternoon once a month, which is not a huge commitment of one’s time. If anyone is interested in inquiring about joining the Nursing Home Ladies Auxiliary they can call Pat Penner at 780-324-3746.