Kyle Heyn is the new member of Donnelly Council

Kyle Heyn

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Of the three candidates for one vacant position on the Village of Donnelly Council, Kyle Heyn, Abdul Hameed Khan and Lynn (Katie) King, Kyle Heyn proved successful.



The new member of Donnelly Council is originally from Eckville Alberta and has lived in Donnelly for approximately seven years. He works in the meat department at New Horizon Co-op in Falher.



This successful run for Donnelly Council is Heyn’s first venture into local politics.



He says that his interest in learning how the Village is run from a political perspective and how committees function effectively and wanting to get involved, is what prompted him to run for council.



When ask to comment on the results of the by-election Donnelly Mayor Myrna Lanctot said:



“Thank you to those that ran in the bi-election. Congratulations to Kyle Heyn, and we look forward to working with you on council.”