The Knights of Columbus Council 3025 has donated $700 to the Smoky River Community Transportation Program. The Knights of Columbus held a ham bingo at the Ste. Anne Paroisse in Falher on April 9 and they wanted to donate the proceeds to the program. In the photo above, left-right are Ernest Johnson, past Grand Knight; Jean Moore-Lemoine, the Community Development Coordinator for Smoky River Family and Community Support Services; and Leo Lemire, Grand Knight.