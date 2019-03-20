Knights of Columbus local “Basketball Freethrow Championship” held March 8



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Thirty-three kids participated in the Knights of Columbus annual “Basketball Free Throw Championship” at G.P. Vanier gym on March 8.



“We invite boys and girls ages ten to fourteen from Ecole Heritage, G.P. Vanier and Ecole Routhier,” says Knights of Columbus member and event organizer Ernest Johnson.



The schools have shootout practices prior to the K of C Freethrow Championship and then send their best shooters to the event.



The championship is designed for kids to compete within their own age and gender group with all competition starting at the local level such as the event as G.P. Vanier.



From the local level, the winners move on to the district, regional, and provincial levels, which this year was held on March 16 in Spirit River.



The first place winners in the girls various age categories at the Knights of Columbus Basketball Freethrow Championship are Myla Brochu (ten) – Dani Cloutier (eleven) – Kayla Bisset (twelve) – Chloe Cloutier (thirteen) and Madison Anderson (fourteen)



The First Place winners in boy various age categories are Kale Heckbert (ten) – Dylan Garant (eleven) Arron Archibald (twelve) and Kiley Garant (thirteen)



While the winners went on to participate in the Spirit River championships, all participants in the annual K of C Basketball Freethrow event at G.P. Vanier received a certificate of participation with those placing in first and second place receiving a gold and silver medal respectively.