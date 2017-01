The junior high Kinuso Knights and Lady Knights travelled to Donnelly on Jan. 4, to play against the Georges P. Vanier Vipers. The Lady Knights won against the Vipers girls’ team by a score of 35-29. However, the GPV boys’ team won against the Knights by a score of 40-33. Look for a couple of more photos in the Jan. 11 edition of the Smoky River Express.

Also, look for several videos of the action in both games on the Smoky River Express’ Facebook page.