Knights of Columbus presents $1,000 to Smoky River FCSS

Mac Olsen
Express Staff
@SmokyRiverExprs

On Dec. 14, Chancellor Ernest Johnson (far left in the picture) and Grand Knight Leo Lemire (far right) of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 3025 presented a $1,000 cheque to Director Lynn Florence of Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

This money went to the Smoky River FCSS’ Christmas Voucher Program.

The Knights of Columbus held a turkey bingo at the Ste. Anne Paroisse in Falher on Dec. 10. The proceeds from that event went to Smoky River FCSS.

There were 22 turkeys for prizes.

