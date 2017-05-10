Kinuso student aces math diploma exam

Spotlight Staff

Kinuso School student Rayeann Saitz achieved a perfect score on her Math 30-1 diploma exam in January.

Of the 11,000 students across the province who wrote that exam, only 250 earned a perfect score, states a news release for High Prairie School Division.

“Congratulations to Rayeann for your many excellent achievements,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.

In addition to Rayeann, one other HPSD student earned 100 per cent on an exam; Campbell Rea of Roland Michener Secondary School in Slave Lake.

To prepare for her exam, Rayeann stated that she worked through many practice questions and took part in the HPSD diploma exam preparation at the division’s learning support centre.

Currently in Grade 12, she is planning to go to the University of Alberta in the fall and is going into engineering.

She is currently taking calculus through Alberta Distance Learning Centre.

Rayeann is also involved in the dance program in Slave Lake.

She is in ballet, lyrical, jazz, and contemporary dance and also teaches dance to younger children.

She is also an excellent archer and competed in Edmonton with her fellow students at the NASP (National Archery in the Schools Program) national championships where she shot second best at her school and ranked fifth out of all Grade 12 girls and 37th Canada-wide.