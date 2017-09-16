Kinuso elevates community spirit at picnic

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Residents of Kinuso experienced a taste of the old times with a community picnic and open house at the United Grain Growers (UGG) elevator on Aug. 24.

Kinosayo Museum hosted its second annual open house at the elevator to raise funds for the museum and bring the community together at the end of summer.

Several tents and games were set up in the early afternoon before a major wind storm blew the structures over.

People enjoyed hamburgers and hotdogs, visiting, rides on a horse-drawn wagon, a cake walk and other games, a dunk tank and musical entertainment.