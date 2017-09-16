Kinuso elevates community spirit at picnic

· by ·
Kinuso School teacher Nicole Samuelson gets submerged in the popular dunk tank during a community picnic and open house at the Kinuso UGG grain elevator. Behind her is Jennifer Churchill, another teacher and the president of the Kinosayo Museum board.

Richard Froese

Spotlight

Residents of Kinuso experienced a taste of the old times with a community picnic and open house at the United Grain Growers (UGG) elevator on Aug. 24.

Kinosayo Museum hosted its second annual open house at the elevator to raise funds for the museum and bring the community together at the end of summer.

Several tents and games were set up in the early afternoon before a major wind storm blew the structures over.

People enjoyed hamburgers and hotdogs, visiting, rides on a horse-drawn wagon, a cake walk and other games, a dunk tank and musical entertainment.

People enjoyed rides on a horse-drawn wagon driven by David Plant at a community picnic and open house at the Kinuso UGG grain elevator.
Several unique cakes were up for grabs in the cake walk. Left-right, are museum employee Victoria Robinson, Kade Scotton, Khloe Scotton, who won a cake and their mother Sherri Scotton, of Slave Lake. Sherri Scotton is a former Kinuso resident.
Johnny Waniandy, left-right, entertains on his accordion, enjoyed by Kinuso oldtimers Agnes Beaupre, 95, and Nina Skrynyk, 92.
Several men entertained with old country music at a community picnic and open house at the Kinuso UGG grain elevator. Left-right, are Lee Twin, Harold Twin, Johnny Waniandy and Peter Sound.
Father and son spend time in the elevator. Allen Crawford, 4, sits on a shelf beside his father Alan Crawford at the community picnic and open house Aug. 24.

Share this post