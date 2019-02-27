Kimiwan Lake Naturalist Society receives $34,000 CFEP grant



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Minister of Energy and MLA for Dunvegan-Central Peace-Notley, , Marg McCuaig-Boyd was in McLennan on February 15 to present a $34,000 cheque to the Kimiwan Lake Naturalists Society.



Prior to the Kimiwan Lake Naturalists AGM, the society received a letter of confirmation from Minister of Alberta Culture and Tourism, Ricardo Miranda informing the board that its Community Facility Enhancement Program (CFEP) grant application had been successful.



CFEP grants provide financial assistance to organizations “to acquire, build, purchase, repair, renovate, upgrade or expand sports, recreational, cultural or other related public-use community facilities,” to improve the lifespan of buildings and infrastructure and support the creation of public-use community facilities. The CFEP grants are also designed to stimulate economic activity across Alberta.



The Kimiwan Lake Naturalists Society will use its CFEP funding towards the upgrading of the Birdwalk such as replacing the pylons on which the Birdwalk gazebo stands. The Gazebo had tilted on its foundations and is currently closed to the public due to safety concerns.



The Kimiwan Lake Naturalists are a not-for-profit society committed to maintaining the ecological integrity of Kimiwan Lake and utilize the area for education, research and habitat enhancement activities.



The Society operates its Interpretive Centre and Birdwalk, on Highway 2 in McLennan located on the south shore of the lake.



Apart from bringing in excess of 1,000 visitors to the region over the summer, the Kimiwan Lake Naturalists and the Interpretive Centre also features prominently in the surrounding community, with the annual Kimiwan Lake Birdwalk Canada Day Celebrations and Flag raising ceremony. The Birdwalk interpretative Centre also hosts the annual “End of season Community BBQj” in late August.



Kimiwan Lake Birdwalk Interpretive Centre opens part time in June and fulltime hours through July until it closes for the season at the end of August. The interpretive centre also employs high school and university students during the summer season.



On hand to receive the CFEP grant cheque from Minister McCuaig-Boyd were Kimiwan Lake Society President Philippa O’Mahony, Vice President, Chris Futter and Director Claire Tanguay