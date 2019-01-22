Kimiwan Lake Naturalists AGM



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The Kimiwan Lake Naturalists Society held its AGM followed by its regular meeting at the conference room at the Town of McLennan offices on January 10.



The board recently received a letter from the Minister of Alberta Culture & Tourism, Ricardo Miranda, informing the society that its CFEP grant application to assist with the upgrading of the Birdwalk and gazebo had been successful.



The new board consist of Philippa O’Mahony, President – Chris Futter, Vice President – Marion Lessard, Secretary and Maggie Gervais, Treasurer.



The directors are: Clair Tanguay, Eckhart Christen, Jen Futter and Julien Gervais.



The appointment of the new board at the AGM created little change from the previous board except for Maggie Gervais taking over as treasurer from Clair Tanguay who stepped down from that position but will continue as a director with the board.