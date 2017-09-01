Kimiwan Birdwalk marked the end of another season with its annual “End of Season Barbeque”

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Kimiwan Birdwalk Interpretive Centre in McLennan held its annual End of Season Barbeque on August 24.

Due to wet, cold weather the BBQ venue was moved from the Interpretive Centre to the Elks Hall.

However, the change of venue did not diminish the event, as it was still a pleasant social occasion with approximately 120 people coming by to enjoy a hotdog and hamburger barbeque with a variety of salads, juice and coffee.

Philippa O’Mahony, having welcomed everyone, thanked the summer staff at the interpretive centre and Railway Museum, Megan McNeil and Madeleine Jordan who shared some duties due to staff shortage at Kimiwan Birdwalk this season.

Philippa O’Mahony also presented the McLennan Tidy Town’s best garden awards with first place going to Vanessa Wurm and second place to Nancy and Lawrence McNeil.

The winners received gift certificates for Christie’s Gardens and Greenhouses Ltd., High Prairie.

“I love my flowers, I love my garden. It’s my passion,” says Venessa Wurm.

Nancy McNeil also says she loves flowers while her husband Lawrence says he enjoys keeping a well-maintained lawn and the trees trimmed back.

Kimiwan Lake Birdwalk Interpretive Centre opens part time in June and runs fulltime hours through July and August. This season approximately 1,500 people visited the centre, which closed for the season on August 25