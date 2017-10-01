Kennedy Turcotte, Zoé Tardif bring home medals from high school golf zones in Peace River

Mac Olsen

Kennedy Turcotte and Zoé Tardif have advanced to provincial playoffs in high school golfing at the end of this month.

Turcotte and Tardif played at the high school zones in Peace River on Sept. 18. Turcotte had a game of 91 and received the gold medal, while Tardif was just 10 strokes behind, with a total of 101, and she brought home the silver medal.

Both players are eligible to go to provincials in Stony Plain during Sept. 25-26.

In other news, the junior GPV players went to a fun tournament at the High Prairie golf course on Sept. 15. They go to zones in Fairview Sept. 27.

Submitted photos