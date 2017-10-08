Kennedy Turcotte brings home bronze medal from senior high provincial golf tournament

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Alberta Schools’ Athletic Association’s provincial golf tournament proved fruitful for Kennedy Turcotte, as she brought home a gold medal last week.

The tournament was held in Stony Plain on Sept. 25, and in Spruce Grove on Sept. 26. Turcotte scored an 83 on both days, missing second place by just four strokes. However, she is pleased with the result.

“I played good both days,” says the Georges P. Vanier student. “I’ve been to a lot of fun courses.”

Turcotte has played in this tournament for three years, and this will be her last. She encourages other students to get into the sport.

“We need more golfers all the time,” she adds.

Her coach, Dave Pedden, is proud of her achievement, especially given the competition she had at the senior high tournament.

“To shoot in the low 80s both days is good,” says Pedden. “Those golf courses are a challenge. I’ve played them both, they’re a good test.”

Zoe Tardif, a senior high student at Ecole Heritage, also played in that tournament.

Tardif shot a 101 in her first round and 110 in the second round. She finished 22nd overall out of 49 golfers.

GPV junior golfers

The junior golfers for GPV played in Fairview on Sept. 25, against the St. Andrew’s Saints from High Prairie, and against Hythe.

It was boys’ and girls’ teams for the tournament.

The junior girls brought home the gold medal and the boys won the bronze medal. Pedden says the girls can repeat their gold performance next year, and the boys can win gold next year if they stick together.