Keyboard Commando – Is the rushing about and preparation worth Christmas? It certainly is

Mac Olsen

So much to do, so little time.

That’s the familiar theme you here when someone is preparing for a big event, possibly something that’s life altering in its context.

Christmas may seem to fit that bill, especially as the holiday nears.

Inmy case, and for the other reporter, Tom Henihan, it’s a very busy time to get our two-section, final edition of the year ready to go. Besides covering the regular news events like council meetings, we are also covering school Christmas concerts and other holiday-related events.

The hours have been long for me, 12-14 hours a day, most days for a couple of weeks, which has included seeking ads for the Christmas supplement. Even as the paper for the preceding week had been finalized and sent off for publication, I had to start planning for this final paper of the year.

We have something a little different this year.

As part of our Christmas supplement, you will find a two-page section of all the graduates for the Class of 2016, for Georges P. Vanier and Ecole Heritage.

We didn’t have a graduation supplement earlier this year due to unforeseen circumstances.

So, it is part of this year’s Christmas supplement instead.

The graduates deserve this recognition – their moment in Spotlight – after all.

This is not to say that we are looking for a pat on the back. This two-section paper for the final edition of the year is what we would put together every year, regardless.

Still, I take pleasure in the fact that we strive to make this paper the best that we can for readers.

Besides the hard copy edition, you will also find videos of the school Christmas concerts on our Facebook page. I have ensured that we got videos of all four schools’ concerts. Go to smokyriverexpress.com for more photos as well.

Like everyone else who has the holiday off, I look forward to celebrating the event in my own way. That includes attending the Christmas Eve service at the Baptist Church in Peace River, and having the gift exchange and turkey dinner with friends.

I would be remiss if I didn’t emphasize that we should do what we can to help the poor and needy during the holiday.

It was with surprise that I heard Smoky River FCSS received over 75 applications under their Christmas Voucher Program. This demonstrates just how much need there is to provide for children and families who otherwise would have little or nothing this holiday season.

Also, Smoky River FCSS received many toys to give to the applicant families. Kudos to the members of the Falher Friendship Corner Association, who made their own contributions to this large collection of toy purchases.

See Page 2 of the Dec. 14 edition of the Express for details.

So, is all the rushing about and preparation worth Christmas? It certainly is. We, the reporters, are sharing in the celebration of the holiday, through our own story telling.

From the staff at the Smoky River Express, we wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.