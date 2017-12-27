The joy of the season for Ecole Routhier’s English and French Christmas concerts

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The Christmas spirit shined through at Ecole Routhier in the evenings of Dec. 12 and 13.



The school held their English Christmas concert the first evening and the French concert the following night.



At the start of the each concert, Principal Diane Benoit welcomed everyone and introduced the dignitaries.



She also reflected on her Christmas treasures, which include seeing the students’ glittering eyes, their beaming smiles and laughter, and the goals that they have accomplished together.



The Grade 2/3 class opened the concert with an all-dark performance of ‘Santa Claus is Coming on a Boogie Woogie Choo Choo Train’. The stage was darkened, the students wore black clothing and neon-type gloves and footwear to dance to the song.



The kindergarten class sang ‘Feliz Navidad’ and ‘Rudolf the Red-Nosed Reindeer’



A couple of French selections were part of the concert. The FSL 5/6 class sang ‘Quand le Père Noël’ and ‘Père Noël électronique’.



The Grade 1 students had something special for their performance of ‘Makin’ Christmas Cookies’. A video showed them in a kitchen preparing cookies. Then the students, attired in chef hats and holding bowls, danced to their song.



Next, the Grade 4 class performed ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’.



An Hawai’ian theme was found in the next performance. The Grade 5L class performed ‘Mele Kalikamaka and they were adorned in the Hawai’ian fashions for it.”



The Grade 5J class performed ‘Deck the Rooftop’. Next, the Grade 6 class performed two songs, ‘Every Little Wish’ and ‘Shake Santa Shake.’ Then there was the Grade 4/5/6 Choir, which performed ‘Jingle Bell Rock’.



For the finale, all the students in Grades K-6 were on stage for ‘Rocking Around the Christmas Tree’ and ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’.



French concert



The French concert was held the following evening. The kindergarten class sang ‘Canon de Noel’ and performed a dance as part of it.



Next, the Grade 1 class performed ‘L’as-tu vu?’ They were followed by the Grade 2 class with ‘Mon bonhomme de neige’ and ‘Pere Noel frappe a la porte’.



Teacher Joel Pelletier joined his class for a skit of ‘C’est Noel’. Pelletier was the director and the students refused to follow his will, so he quit. The skit ended with everyone dancing to a hip-hop beat.



The Grade 4/5 class sang ‘Mon beau sapin’ and then the stage was darkened and they used lights and performed to ‘Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy’. Then the Grade 3 class sang ‘Voici le Pere Noel’.



For the finale, all the students came on stage for ‘Au royaume de bonhomme hiver’ and ‘Feliz Navidad’.