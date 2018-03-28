Jean Cote Community Centre holds annual general meeting

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

The volunteers’ efforts to improve and renovate the Jean Cote Community Centre have made the facility a great place, says Real Sasseville, president of the Jean Cote recreation committee.



“It’s because of everybody’s hard work that we’re keep up with everything,” says Sasseville.



He discussed this as part of his report to the committee during their annual general meeting on March 21. He also highlighted the LAHF Troupe production, the outdoor arena and the quilting room in the community centre.



On Family Day, 75 people attended activities at the outdoor arena and Sasseville hopes they can host this event again next year.



New lighting and two new furnaces have been installed in the community centre and Sasseville discussed the possibility of putting in a new sidewalk around the building and installing a wheelchair ramp.



Sasseville concluded his report by commenting that the committee must get youth involved with the committee and his report was accepted as presented.



Prior to Sasseville’s presentation, Marie Dubois read the minutes of the 2017 annual general meeting, and it was accepted as presented. Hilda Grenier read the treasurer’s report, and it was also accepted as presented.



The committee also appointed Brenda Moore and Gilbert Gaucher as the auditors for 2018.



The election of the officers was one of the last items on the agenda, and they are as follows:



. President Real Sasseville.



. Vice-President Denis Boucher (Greg Griffin stepped down from the role and continues as a director).



. Treasurer Hilda Grenier.



. Secretary Marie Dubois.