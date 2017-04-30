Jean Cote Cultural and Community Development Society holds their annual meeting

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Jean Cote Cultural and Community Development Society held their annual general meeting at the hall on April 19.

Real Sasseville, the president, praised the volunteers for their efforts over the last year, including their work on the building expansion.

“A lot of things were accomplished because of the volunteers,” he says. “It’s great to see the Jean Cote people working together.”

Sasseville also noted that two new ovens will be installed in the kitchen in the near future.

In addition to the president’s report, Marie Dubois read the minutes of the 2016 AGM, and Hilda Grenier read the financial report. All the reports were accepted as presented.

The election of the executive was also held:

. President Real Sasseville.

. Vice-President Greg Griffin.

. Secretary Marie Dubois.

. Treasurer Hilda Grenier.

No new appointments were made to the board of directors.

Building expansion

Work to expand the building began in 2015 and it is nearly complete. This includes a new sewing room and washrooms.

Look for a story in a future edition.