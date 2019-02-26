“Indigenous Peoples Atlas” provides roadmap to understanding and reconciliation



Tom Henihan

Express Staff

A partnership between the Royal Canadian Geographical Society and national indigenous organizations has produced a landmark, four-volume atlas that offers all Canadians a detailed account from an Indigenous perspective of the experiences and histories of First Nations, Inuit and Métis peoples.



Prompted by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s “calls to action” the four-volume “Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada” covers indigenous language and culture, demographics, economy and the environment with comprehensive examinations of treaties and residential schools. The atlases tell the stories of Canada’s Indigenous peoples meticulously illustrated with 48 pages of maps.



Along with offering maps, the atlas provides hundreds of historical and contemporary photographs along with contributions from over 50 indigenous writers.



The Indigenous atlas also contains a glossary of Indigenous terms, timelines and maps illustrating the indigenous languages of various regions across Canada.



As a teaching aid for educators on matters relating to First Nations, Métis and Inuit, the Government of Alberta is presenting schools across the province with a copy of the “Canadian Geographic Indigenous Peoples Atlas of Canada.”



The Indigenous Atlas project intends to move all Canadians towards greater understanding of Canada’s indigenous peoples.



It offers valuable insight into the unique linguistic and cultural societies contained within the term Indigenous or First Nations, in the same spirit as Europe is a collective term under which the individual nations and cultures co-exist.