An increase in number of booths at second annual McLennan Trade and Recreation Fair a sign event is gaining momentum

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The second annual McLennan and District Chamber of Commerce, “Trade and Recreation Fair” took place at the H.W. Fish Arena in McLennan on Saturday September 23.

The Trade and Recreation Fair is free to visitors and presented an extensive variety of merchandise and services, with the number of booths up this year with approximately 55 vendors and exhibitors.

The fair is a remarkable testament to the diverse economy of the region as virtually all booths represent businesses, service providers and community organizations from the Peace River Region including Valleyview, High Prairie, the Smoky River area and the Town of Peace River.

The organizers, wishing to bring some emphasis on sports and recreation had that side of the spectrum well represented.

CFMOTO Canada were present and Alberta Conservation Association had its new Report a Poacher Trailer offering valuable information on fish and wildlife in Alberta.

Representing Northern Rays RVs of High Prairie was Jaco Dippenaar who along with his wife is in the process of assuming ownership of the enterprise.

Dippenaar, his wife and two kids came from South Africa to Canada about 3 years ago and have lived in High Prairie for a couple of years. The Dippenaars have been involved in the transition to ownership at Northern Ray’s for the past five months and anticipate taking over the business in January 2018.

Also strongly represented were many home based businesses that offered merchandise including sports and recreation products, opportunities and services, metal and woodcrafts, jewelry, fashion, personal care products, food, spices and other condiments, along with items for the home and family.

Community organizations and groups included municipal libraries, FCSS, McLennan Recreation Society, McLennan Leisure and Tourism Society, The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 153, St. Paul’s Heritage House Society, Royal Purple and Smoky River Historical and Genealogical Society located in Donnelly.

Hot food, snacks, coffey and refreshments were also available from the arena kitchen run on behalf of the McLennan Royal Canadian Legion.