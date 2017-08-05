If you’re 12 years and under this contest is for you!

With the help from the Village of Girouxville, High Prairie South Peace News, Slave Lake Lakeside Leader and Smoky River Express, we are holding a contest for all children 12 years and younger. All you have to do is go to the campsite in Girouxville count the maple leaves that are painted by Stephanie Cloutier the summer student and Marc Turcotte the Village forman. Bring your entry to the Smoky River Express office and the winner will be announced at the museum on August 21.

The Village of Girouxville is celebrating Canada Day 150 August 21st from 3pm to 7pm at the museum in Girouxville.

More details to come soon for the celabration.