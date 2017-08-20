If you’re 12 years and under this contest is for you!

With the help from the Village of Girouxville, Every Now And Then, Esquire Hotel, Merlot, Girouxville Co-op, South Peace News, Lakeside Leader And Smoky River Express, we are holding a contest for all children 12 years and younger. With the help from the Village of Girouxville, Every Now And Then, Esquire Hotel, Merlot, Girouxville Co-op, South Peace News, Lakeside Leader And Smoky River Express, we are holding a contest for all children 12 years and younger. All you have to do is go to the campsite in Girouxville count the maple leaves that are painted by Stephanie Cloutier the summer student and Marc Turcotte the Village forman. Bring your entry to the Smoky River Express office and the winner will be announced at the museum on August 21. The Village of Girouxville is celebrating Canada day 150 August 21st from 3pm to 7pm at the museum in Girouxville. If you need a contest form stop by the Girouxville Co-op. Drop of your entry at the Museum in Girouxville. Please only one entry per child under 12.Musee Girouxville Museum Canada 150 celebration, Village of Girouxville, Monday, August 21, 2017 3:00 – 7:00 pm Musée Girouxville Museum Open – Free Admission 9:30am – 7:00pmOld Thyme Games, Demonstrations and Activities 3:00pm -5:00pm Rag Quilt Demo, Quilt Display, Antique Vehicles on display, Old Thyme Music, The Good Times, Chloe Paradis and Brick Mold display Canada Day 150 Flag Contest Winner Announcement, Time Capsule (10 Year), everyone welcome to participate, limited space – small items only please, messages, pictures, stories, momentoes, etc., and much more.5:00 pm National Anthem O Canada5:30 – 6:30 pm Free Hotdog & Hamburger SupperAll activities @ Musée Girouxville MuseumFor more information please contact the Village Office @ 780-323-4270.