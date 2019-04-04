HPSD releases 2019-2020 school calendar

Richard Froese

For The Express

High Prairie School Division has confirmed its 2019-20 school year calendar.



Trustees approved the calendar at its regular meeting March 20.



Here’s a list of key dates in the 2019-20 school calendar.



-Sept. 3 – First day for all students.

-Sept. 13 – Professional Development (PD) Day.

-Sept. 27 – PD Day.

-Oct. 11 – PD Day.

-Nov. 1 – PD Day.

-Nov. 8 – Day in-lieu.

-Nov. 29 – PD Day.



Christmas holidays are set from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.



-Jan. 31 – PD Day.

-Feb. 5 – PD Day.

Teachers’ convention is scheduled for Feb. 5-7.



-Spring break is scheduled from March 21-29.

-April 3 – PD Day.

-May 8 – PD Day or day in-lieu.

-May 15 – PD Day or day in-lieu.

-June 25 – Final day for kindergarten to Grade 9.

-June 26 – Final day for grades 10-12 and teachers.



The full 2019-20 school year calendar can be found on the division website at hpsd.48.