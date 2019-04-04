HPSD releases 2019-2020 school calendar

Richard Froese
For The Express
High Prairie School Division has confirmed its 2019-20 school year calendar.
Trustees approved the calendar at its regular meeting March 20.
Here’s a list of key dates in the 2019-20 school calendar.
-Sept. 3 – First day for all students.
-Sept. 13 – Professional Development (PD) Day.
-Sept. 27 – PD Day.
-Oct. 11 – PD Day.
-Nov. 1 – PD Day.
-Nov. 8 – Day in-lieu.
-Nov. 29 – PD Day.
Christmas holidays are set from Dec. 21 to Jan. 5.
-Jan. 31 – PD Day.
-Feb. 5 – PD Day.
Teachers’ convention is scheduled for Feb. 5-7.
-Spring break is scheduled from March 21-29.
-April 3 – PD Day.
-May 8 – PD Day or day in-lieu.
-May 15 – PD Day or day in-lieu.
-June 25 – Final day for kindergarten to Grade 9.
-June 26 – Final day for grades 10-12 and teachers.
The full 2019-20 school year calendar can be found on the division website at hpsd.48.