HPSD honours employees for long service

Richard Froese
Spotlight
High Prairie School Division honoured employees during the Long-Service Awards Night on May 26 in High Prairie.
More than 80 staff members were recognized for their milestone years of service to the division, says a news release from HPSD.
“On behalf of our trustees, thank you for all that you do to promote quality public education,” Supt. Laura Poloz says in her speech.
“Tonight is a very special evening.
“It is where our trustees are able to pay tribute to our wonderful staff members and recognize their hard work and dedication to this division.”
A total of 12 retirees were recognized at the event, many of whom gave their entire working career to High Prairie School Division.
“Congratulations to all of our award recipients and nominees,” says Tammy Henkel, who chairs the board.
“We also give a special thank-you to our retirees for your many years of service and dedication to quality public education at High Prairie School Division.”
The division specially recognized
Bob Owens, principal of Georges P. Vanier School in Donnelly and Heather Caudron, principal of Joussard School.
Owens was the school division’s nominee for the Prime Minister’s Award for Teaching Excellence.
Caudron was the division’s nominee for Canada’s Outstanding Principal Award.
Taryn Beaupre was also recognized as the division’s nominee for the provincial Edwin Parr Award for top first-teacher, and other division nominees Neil Pereira and Taryn Aucoin.
“The long-service awards are one way that the board pays tribute to the division’s staff and recognize their hard work and dedication,” Henkel says.
-40 Years:
Jean Imrie
-35 Years of Service:
Freida Hook
Margaret Hartman
Terry Mosher
-30 Years of Service:
Deborah Stuehmer
Diane Benoit
Diane Martel
Jocelyne
Arteau-Laforest
R. Bruce Turnbull
Shelley Gerrard
Susan Nielsen
-25 Years:
Kathy Routh
Michelle Pitre
-20 Years:
Diane Elliott
Ed Robinson
Laurie Schmode
Nora Eben
-15 Years:
Anne Hane
Darla Smith
Jean-Marc Dubrule
Judy Larson
Keith Kryzanowski
Meagan Schnitzler
Nicole LaCroix
Pamela Heckbert
Trudi Wild
Vivian Eldridge
Wendy Price
-10 Years:
Audrey Ghostkeeper
Dawn Lawrence
Diane Nobert
Grant Killeen
Jacqueline
Maisonneuve
Lindsay Brown
Lorna Cameron
Marni Morgan
Maureen Stewart
Melanie Humber
Monique Dubrule
Paulette Pierce
Raymonde Coulombe
Sandra Cairns
Shawna Currie
Stacey Churchill
Terry Pichay
Victor Fines
-5 Years:
Alana Schneider
Amanda Keats
Angela Blize
Chantal Nicolet
Gabrielle Roy
Grant Ferguson
Heather Servant
Jennifer Ottenbreit
Judy Johansson
Kale Merrill
Karlene Ching
Kevin Lott
Kristie Gordon
Kristoffer Herbert
Lindsay Strebchuk
Marla Young
Marlene Rickards
Melanie Simard
P. Erlene Richards
Pamela Sinclair
Patrick Kennedy
Peter Sutton
Shoba Jacob
Tonnia Pearce
Tony Gomes
Tracy Burnett
Trudy Leger