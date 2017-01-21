HPSD board wants more from ASBA

Spotlight Staff

High Prairie School Division wants the Alberta School Boards Association (ASBA) to take a harder stance on concerns for local school divisions.

At its monthly meeting Dec. 21, the board responded to the ASBA Strategic Plan Survey and supported many strategic priorities and key results, states a news release from HPSD.

“The board felt that ASBA should adhere to its mandate and that it must also be a stronger voice in the province regarding key issues such as the curriculum change and the carbon tax,” says Karen Henkel, who chairs the board.

Several other issues were discussed and decided by the board.

Trustees passed a motion to send a letter to Education Minister David Eggen and Municipal Affairs Minister Danielle Larivee (local Lesser Slave Lake MLA) regarding sufficient reserve land for suitable school sites.

“The letter addresses that the current practice of reserve land often fails to provide sufficient municipal and school reserve,” Henkel says.

“It also addresses the responsibility for obtaining and developing a school site.”

Henkel was nominated to serve on the Rural School Caucus, a rural school boards’ organization focused on raising common issues and concerns.

Trustees discussed and confirmed their attendance for the upcoming Rural Education Symposium.

The board reviewed information presented on the Naloxone kits that are used to treat Fentanyl overdoses.

Trustees requested additional information on the kits and the necessary training and requirements presented at the next board meeting.

Plans to remove asbestos from Roland Michener Secondary School in Slave Lake were discussed.

“The process will proceed one space at a time to facilitate optimum safety and ensure the safety of all people involved,” Henkel says.

“This preventative measure will be undertaken in the new year and information will be messaged out to stakeholders outlining the process and rooms affected.”

Trustees requested administration contact industries in the Slave Lake region to discuss current legislation surrounding buses red-flashing lights on multi-lane highways.

The board approved a capital purchase request for a new service van for the technology department.

Trustees approved a request to postpone the approval-in-principle for Kinuso School’s trip to Italy.

The upcoming ASBA bargaining boot camp was discussed.

The camp is designed for trustees and senior administration who are directly involved in local negotiations with the Alberta Teachers Association (ATA).

The board approved a request of a $1,000 contribution for the Northwest Zone One-Act Play Festival, since HPSD students regularly attend the annual event.

Trustees updated policies on the role of the trustee, and trustee code of ethics as the board continues to review board policies.

Lastly, the board and administration took part in the Karios Blanket Exercise with the HPSD success coaches.

The process is an interactive learning exercise on the history of Canada’s Aboriginal people and their interactions with European settlers and the Government of Canada.

The activity was presided over by a local Elder and was tailored to provide information specific to the Peace region