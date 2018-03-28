High Prairie RCMP Conduct a Warrant Round Up

High Prairie, Alberta – High Prairie RCMP members conducted a warrant roundup last night resulting in several arrests for outstanding warrants in High Prairie and surrounding area.



On March 22, 2018, RCMP were involved in a warrant roundup project.



Members pro-actively attended multiple residences and arrested offenders for a range of offences including failing to appear in court, assaults and various property crimes.



In one instance, RCMP arrested a 33-year-old male on seven warrants who is known to be a repeat offender.



In total, there were nine individuals arrested resulting in the execution of clearing 21 charges and over $9,176 in fines.



The “K” Division Crime Reduction Strategy, which is a targeted, evidence based approach to policing enables police to identify repeat offenders, conduct targeted enforcement initiatives and to address the root cause of crime.



High Prairie RCMP hope to send a message to those offenders who continuously to fail to appear in court, breach conditions, and continue to engage in criminal behaviour.



Every effort will be made to target their criminal activities and hold them accountable before the courts.