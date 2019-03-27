High Prairie Gun Show back April 13-14



Richard Froese

For The Express

Spring is in the air and time for the 18th annual High Prairie Gun and Sports Sportsman Show set for April 13-14.



The High Prairie Fish and Game Association hosts the event at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



“It’s probably the second biggest gun and outdoor recreation show in the province behind Calgary,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.



“We expect another great show.”



Organizers predict the event will draw up to 5,000 people over two days.



About 150 exhibitors will travel from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.



The show includes a variety of recreation, boats, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden and local organizations and businesses.



“It features outdoor activities that interest people in the region,” Basarab says.



“There’s something for everyone, including home-based businesses in the curling rink.”



Every year, the show has about a 20 per cent turnover in exhibitors, he says.



“So there’s always something new to see,” Basarab says.



“Our show has a good reputation from exhibitors because they are treated well.”



The show starts on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Admission is $5 per person each day.



Three guns will be given away in the show’s raffle.



Prizes include.



-First prize – a Remington Versa Max 12-gauge shotgun with black synthetic stock.



-Second prize – a Henry Big Boy .357 magnum rifle.



-Third prize – a Ruger 10/22 .22 LR takedown rifle.



A two-day fishing trip for two to Prince Rupert donated by Hook IN Ain’t Easy Sport Fishing Adventures will be given away in a separate draw.



Tickets for both draws are $5 each and available in High Prairie at NAPA Auto Parts, Allan’s Welding, Martin Deerline, Glamour & Gear, POPS Home Hardware and the UFA gas bar.



A dinner will be held on April 13 at Edmo Peyre Hall at the rodeo grounds.



Items are also being accepted for a silent auction.



Tickets are available for adults for $20, ages 10-14 for $10 and free for children 9-and-under.



Organizers welcome more volunteers for the event.



“We’d never be able hold the event without several hundred volunteers, including youth and local organizations,” Basarab says.



He says the event has one challenge.



The 42nd annual Dawson Creek Gun and Sportsman Show will be held the same weekend, Basarab says.



To volunteer, phone Rob Pardell in High Prairie at (780) 523-6527.



For more information, phone Basarab at (780) 507-0051 or Forseille at (780) 523-1550.